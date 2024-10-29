Legendary DJ Clark Kent Dead at 57, Cause of Death Revealed

Legendary DJ Clark Kent passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, following a lengthy battle with colon cancer. He was 56 years old.

The musician’s family confirmed the news in a post on his Instagram account over the weekend.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent,” the post reads. “Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio.”

His family then revealed that he quietly and valiantly fought a three-year battle with Colon Cancer, while continuing to share his musical gifts with the world. “The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss.”



DJ Clark Kent grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and started his career in the late ‘80s. He started off as the DJ of rapper Dana Dane and would DJ at clubs. He produced a remix for Troop’s hit track “Spread My Wings” in 1989.

DJ Clark Kent later worked with Jay-Z and discovered rapper Shyne. He helped get Shyne signed with Bad Boy Records and Sean “Diddy” Combs in the late ‘90s.

Along with his music, DJ Clark Kent was commissioned by Nike in 2010 to design and unveil a “Nike Five Boroughs AF1 Low,” which were limited edition Nike Air Force 1 shoes. He went on to collaborate with Adidas and New Balance.

Fans React to the Death of DJ Clark Kent

Following the news that DJ Clark Kent passed away, his fans took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.



Fellow DJ, Pete Rock, stated, “I have known you since I was 13. Taking the train all the way to Brooklyn just to come practice and DJ with you. From rooftop Union Square Latin Quarter & Madison Square Garden hanging out with. DJing on the radio with you. You showing me DJ routines in my house in the basement. I knew you was the right person to be around if I wanted to sharpen my skills.”

Rock then shared, “Thank you for all that you have taught me fam and the special memories but I am heartbroken fam but you [accomplished] so much then went off to be one of Brooklyn’s finest producers ever. Rest In Power champ. You just around me now in a different form angel. Respect 4ever Champ.”

A fan further shared, “This a great and a sad loss🙏🏾 A stand up guy who left a deep & resonating mark on the culture. I was honored to put him in New Jack City as a DJ in the early club scene and that’s how we became friends as he’d always thank me for that. Salute to a great one, DJ Clark Kent.”