Legendary Comedian Dies Hours After Concerning Public Appearance: Yang Shaohua Was 94

Beloved veteran comedian Yang Shaohua has died.

The renowned performer passed away on July 9 at the age of 94, according to the Chinese-language publication Yule 360.

Yang Shaohua was highly cherished for his exceptional talent in Xiangsheng, also known as crosstalk or comic dialogue. This traditional art form features comedic routines, typically performed by two entertainers, showcasing wit, humor, and flawless timing.

Renowned Chinese #crosstalk (xiangsheng) master Yang Shaohua passed away at 94 on Wed, according to Beijing Youth Daily. The artist’s witty performances brought laughter to generations. Many Chinese netizens have mourned him on social media. #RIP pic.twitter.com/bkWc4zYbQL — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 9, 2025

Per the outlet, this news was first confirmed by crosstalk actor Miao Fu. However, Yule 360 also noted the comedy veteran’s final public appearance on the day of his passing.

According to the outlet, some onlookers captured photos of Yang Shaohua being pushed in a wheelchair by his son at the opening event of a shopping mall. In the video, the 94-year-old is dressed simply in a shirt and trousers, sitting in a wheelchair and visibly struggling to breathe, his mouth agape.

Understandably, Yang’s son was reportedly criticized online for allowing his elderly father to perform the morning of his death.

On the evening of July 13, Yang Shaohua’s son, Yang Yi, addressed these concerns during a livestream on social media. Per Yule 360, he shared that the event Yang Shaohua attended that day was organized by a close friend. He also insisted that his father enjoyed going out, and said he gets “stuffy at home.”

Meanwhile, no cause of death for reported for the veteran performer.

Yang Shaohua Started Performing in 1944

Yang was born in Beijing, China, in June 1931. His father died before he was born, and his mother passed away in 1967. In 1944, he became a disciple of Guo Qirong and began performing xiangsheng at Beijing Qiming Tea Club.

After the establishment of the Communist State in 1951, he moved to Tianjin and worked at Daming Iron and Steel Factory. After the Cultural Revolution, he was transferred to the Tianjin Opera Group.

He began performing xiangsheng with Ma Zhiming, a renowned xiangsheng comedian, in the 1970s. In 2018, Yang appeared in the CCTV New Year’s Gala show.

Yang married Ouyang Sufen. The couple had five children, in order of birth: Yang Wei, Yang Jinming, Yang Lun, Yang Jian, and Yang Yi.