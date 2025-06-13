Pietro Ghislandi, a beloved comic actor and ventriloquist, has passed away.

Ghislandi had been battling an unspecified illness for some time, according to the Italian newspaper Il Mattino. He was 68.

He rose to fame with the puppet Sergio and later appeared on variety shows like Fantastico with Pippo Baudo on Rai, directed by Gino Landi. In the 1980s, he featured in some of Mediaset’s most popular programs, including Drive In and Striscia la Notizia, performing comedic and satirical sketches.

Morto Pietro Ghislandi: l’attore, comico e ventriloquo che ha dato vita al pupazzo Sergiohttps://t.co/IntANtTQLE pic.twitter.com/B7NKbEd40g — Tg La7 (@TgLa7) June 4, 2025

Ghislandi, born and raised in Bergamo, Italy, began his journey in music by graduating from the “Gaetano Donizetti” Conservatory and teaching piano, according to Italian outlet Positano News. However, it wasn’t long before his path led him to the stage.

The turning point in his career and rise to national fame came with Fantastico 7, the popular Rai Uno variety show hosted by Pippo Baudo. It was here that audiences were introduced to his iconic stage partner, the puppet Sergio. Acting as his alter ego, Sergio was a mischievous and irreverent character, serving as both a comedic voice and a tool for satire and reflection. Through ventriloquy, he not only entertained but also encouraged thoughtful commentary.

Pietro Ghislandi Often Collaborated with the ‘Italian Walt Disney’

Of course, Ghislandi’s voice was his defining feature. He turned the versatile use of his vocal cords into a true art form. His talent led to significant collaborations in the animation world as early as the 1980s, working with figures like cartoonist Bruno Bozzetto and others dubbed the “Italian Walt Disney.”

His work extended beyond dubbing and animation to include comedic and parody songs that made a lasting impression, such as the well-known “Pòta Dance” and “Tangent Dance,” which won the Satirical Song Festival.

He appeared in many films, including Il muro di gomma by Marco Risi, I mitici by Vanzina, Porzûs, and Vajont by Renzo Martinelli. He had a special connection with Leonardo Pieraccioni’s films, regularly featuring in them.