legendary-comedian-and-broadway-star-dick-capri-dead-at-93

Dick Capri, the renowned comedian and actor who shared the stage with icons like Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli, has died.

Capri peacefully passed away in his sleep at the age of 93 during the early hours of Thursday, December 26, just after celebrating his final Christmas surrounded by family.

Jeff, his son, revealed to TMZ that the actor passed away due to a ruptured, enlarged aorta. The condition was deemed inoperable given his advanced age, and he was aware that his “time was coming to an end.”

“The world is not as funny today as it was yesterday,” Jeff shared with the outlet. He shared that his father spent Christmas in Florida with his life partner, his son, and his daughter-in-law. Jeff mentioned that other family members, unable to be there in person, connected with him over FaceTime. Before his passing, Capri enjoyed a meal from his favorite restaurant.

Richard “Dick” Capri, born in Reading, Pennsylvania, began his comedy career while working at his father’s grocery store. According to his official website, he entertained customers by performing comedic mimes of them. Of course, he eventually left the store to become a full-time impressionist and developed his unique comedic style.

Per his IMDb profile, Capri gained recognition in the 1960s with appearances on popular shows such as Talent Scouts, ABC’s Nightlife, The Ed Sullivan Show, and The Merv Griffin Show. His career reached new heights in 1973 when he achieved international fame, touring with Englebert Humperdinck, performing at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall and stages around the world.

Capri made his Broadway debut in 1991 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater with the hit production Catskills On Broadway, which enjoyed a successful 14-month run of sold-out performances.

Dick Capri Expands to Film and Unforgettable TV Appearances

Beyond his Broadway success, Capri expanded his career with notable acting roles, including a memorable appearance in the 1987 action-comedy film They Still Call Me Bruce, directed by James Orr and Johnny Yune.

His additional film credits feature roles in Bittersweet Place (2005), Christ in the City (2005), and One Angry Man (2010).

In 1998, Capri also delivered a memorable performance at Comedy Central’s New York Friars Club Roast honoring Drew Carey.

Capri leaves behind an impressive legacy, having worked alongside iconic stars such as Frank Sinatra, Liza Minelli, and Tom Jones. He even had the honor of performing for two U.S. presidents, Gerald Ford and George Bush. He showcased his comedic talents globally, performing at iconic venues like the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the Minskoff Theater in New York, and the London Palladium.