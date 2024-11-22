Comedian Jon Kenny Dies Suddenly at 66, Cause of Death Revealed  

Jon Kenny, an Irish comedian and actor known to American audiences for his roles in The Banshees of Inisherin and Father Ted, has died.

His wife Margie informed the local news outlet, the Limerick Leader, that the comedian passed away on the evening of Friday, November 15th, at Galway Clinic. Kenny’s family told the outlet that he suffered a cardiac arrest early on November 10th and never regained consciousness. Kenny was 66 years old.

“Jon grabbed life and shook it as hard as he could, getting every ounce of fun, madness and love from it – his wit, humour, generosity and kindness will outlast his passing. The memories and stories of those who knew him will be his legend,” Kenny’s family wrote in a statement.

Jon Kenny performing at the Gay Byrne & Friends Fundraiser held at Vicar Street on March 24, 2003, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Kenny gained fame in the 1980s as one-half of the comedy duo D’Unbelievables alongside Pat Shortt. He also appeared twice as a guest on Father Ted, portraying the characters Michael Cocheese and Fred Rickwood.

In 2022, the comedian was reunited with Shortt in the critically acclaimed film The Banshees of Inisherin, where both played roles.

Longtime Collaborator Pat Shortt Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to Jon Kenny

Shortt paid tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator on X (formerly Twitter).

We are all devastated with the news of Jon Passing and our thoughts are with Margy Aaron and Leah. I was lucky to spend so many years touring with Jon and learning from him. Creating some great shows and videos. Hilarious hours in the rehersal room and playing great tunes. But… pic.twitter.com/Eai3cs9q8c — Pat Shortt (@Pat_Shortt) November 16, 2024

“We are all devastated with the news of Jon’s passing and our thoughts are with Margy, Aaron and Leah,” he wrote. “I was lucky to spend so many years touring with Jon and learning from him. Creating some great shows and videos. Hilarious hours in the rehearsal room and playing great tunes. But sitting in the kitchen with Margy and Caroline just having the craic in Lough Gur will never be forgotten. Thanks Jon.”

Kenny’s eclectic career encompassed comedy, theater, television, and film. In addition to his renowned collaboration with Shortt in D’Unbelievables, he appeared in notable productions such as Les Misérables and Angela’s Ashes.

Meanwhile, the comedian and actor was performing right up until the end. Kenny was set to perform at The Schoolyard Theatre in Charleville on the evening of his passing.

He leaves behind his wife Margy, daughter Laya, and son Aaron.