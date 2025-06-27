Legendary Classic Rock Band’s Guitars Stolen Before Concert

The veteran rock band Heart recently had a mandolin and a guitar stolen before one of their concerts.

However, one of the two instruments stolen from Heart after a recent show setup in Atlantic City, New Jersey, was quickly recovered, according to police via Guitar World.

A purple Telecaster electric guitar, custom-made for Nancy Wilson, was recovered by Hard Rock Atlantic City. Meanwhile, investigators hit the streets for the missing mandolin.

Atlantic City police reported that the theft happened after Heart set up their equipment for a May 30 show at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock. According to Guitar World, the instruments stolen were Nancy Wilson’s custom-painted Telecaster baritone guitar and a mandolin that Paul Moak has had for over two decades.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade – they’re extensions of our musical souls,” Wilson shared when the instruments went missing.

Atlantic City Police Mount Investigation to Recover Rock Band’s Stolen Instruments

Using surveillance footage, police identified the suspect as 57-year-old Garfield Bennett from Pleasantville.

Detectives discovered that Bennett allegedly sold the guitar to a woman. Security footage showed Bennett giving her the guitar, which she then put into a vehicle on the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue. Automatic license plate readers were used to track down her vehicle.

Eventually, Atlantic City police were also able to locate Moak’s mandolin. Both instruments were returned to the rock band, with Moak sharing the good news on Instagram earlier this week.

“I’m happy to report that our stolen guitars are now back in our hands,” Moak wrote alongside a snapshot of him and Wilson proudly holding their respective instruments. “Both @nancywilson and I are beyond thrilled and thankful to the Atlantic City Police Department for staying on the case till the end.”

“Last night I used the mandolin on ‘Going to California’ for a special reunion. Thanks for all the love,” he added.

Wilson also thanked “fans, fellow musicians, media outlets, and kind-hearted people from around the world” for their outpouring of support during the ordeal.

“It means the world to us. Your support has been amazing!” she added.