Legendary Actress Shirley MacLaine, 90, Spotted on Rare Outing in Malibu

In a rare outing, 90-year-old acting icon Shirley MacLaine was seen enjoying the beautiful weather in Malibu on Sunday, July 21.

The Steel Magnolias star was spotted wearing a blue shirt with a zip-up, black pants, and red shoes while having lunch at Kristy’s Village, where she notably had a meal on the Fourth of July. A young man who hasn’t been identified escorted the famous actress during her outing.

Shirley MacLaine 90, made a rare public appearance in Malibu, California on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/cZ9yov3J0c — Tpapa OG (@XViralNews7) July 22, 2024

The Malibu day trip comes just a few months after Shirley Maclaine opened up to PEOPLE about how she’s continuing to work even as she turns 90.

“I have my friends and I am really healthy,” the acting icon shared. She also noted she is most grateful that she can keep working.

She further revealed that she will be releasing a new book that will have more than 150 images from her personal archive. “I have lived a wonderful life and I wanted to share it,” MacLaine gushed. “All of the photos brought back such wonderful memories.”

Shirley MacLaine also said the book is decades in the making. “About 45 years ago, I put ten or so framed photographs of friends and family and people I’ve worked with all grouped together on a living room wall.”

“Everyone who came over loved to look at this montage, and so The Wall of Life was born. I’m pleased to share a selection of these photos — and some of the stories behind them — in this book.”

While preparing to release her book, Shirley MacLaine will also be starring in an upcoming film, People Not Places. “It’s a wonderful script and we are getting ready to start and will see what happens,” she explained.

Shirley MacLaine Recently Spoke Out About The Evolving of Hollywood

Earlier this year, Shirley MacLaine reflected on how Hollywood has changed over the years. She pointed out that Hollywood has significantly changed over the years with the advent of streaming platforms.

“The glamour’s gone out of it, I’m afraid. I think it’s entirely different,” MacLaine told Fox News Digital. “It’s 100% different.”

Shirley MacLaine also spoke about what the “American Dream” means these days. “I think that we should care more about what the American democracy means,” she pointed out.

“We seem to have forgotten what it means, and I think it’s time we get back into the level of reality of understanding American democracy.”