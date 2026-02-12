Legendary ’90s Band Sets Special Summer Concert Tour

A beloved ’90s alternative rock band is hitting the road this summer for a limited tour, and fans are already clamoring for tickets and begging for more dates.

Pavement have announced a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it run of summer 2026 shows. The tour kicks off at Oakland’s Mosswood Meltdown on July 17 before wrapping up in Nashville at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. If you’re hoping to snag tickets, you’re out of luck. They went on sale on January 16 and promptly sold out.

Pavement hasn’t hit the road hard since 2022, when the indie-rock legends wrapped up their epic two-year reunion tour. Since then, the band has kept busy with the usual rock star hobbies: promoting Alex Ross Perry’s Pavements biopic/mockumentary, dropping a new best-of compilation, and squeezing in a few live shows for good measure.

The tour includes stops in Oakland, CA on July 17 for Mosswood Meltdown; Portland, OR on July 18 at Revolution Hall; Minneapolis, MN on July 21 at the Palace Theatre; Chicago, IL on July 22 at the Salt Shed; Cleveland, OH on July 23 at the Agora; Richmond, VA on July 25 at The National; and Nashville, TN on July 27 at The Ryman Auditorium.

Meanwhile, the band giveth, and the band giveth some more… as long as you live in Nashville. Pavement has tacked on a second date at the Ryman on July 28, much to the delight of Tennessee fans and the chagrin of everyone else holding out hope for a show in their city.

“Add another Richmond, please, literally sold out in seconds,” one hopeful fan wrote in the comments section to the announcement of the added Nashville show. “Another Portland show, please! It was impossible to get tickets,” a second fan of the band echoed.

“COME TO MONTANA, AND MY LIFE IS YOURS,” a third not at all unhinged fan begged.

To date, no other shows have been added, but we’ll keep our ears to the ground and our hopes unrealistically high. Stay tuned, weary Pavement fans.