LeapFrog Founder Dies by Physician-Assisted Suicide: Mike Wood Was 72

Mike Wood, the founder of educational entertainment brand LeapFrog, passed away earlier this month by physician-assisted suicide. He was 72 years old.

Mike’s brother, Tim, confirmed to The New York Times that the Leapfrog founder died on April 10 in Zürich, Switzerland. He had Alzheimer’s disease and made the decision to have physician-assisted suicide before the illness could progress too far.

Wood turned to Dignitas, an organization that specializes in physician-assisted suicide. He was surrounded by his family when he passed away. The Wood family lives in Mill Valley, California.

Mike Wood started LeapFrog alongside his business partner, Robert Lally, in 1994. In 1999, the company launched its famous LeapPad, which became the top-selling toy in the US in 2001 and 2002.

By 2001, LeapFrog’s devices and programs were placed in 2,500. The company’s products were reported to be in nine million homes the following year.

Wood, who had assumed the role as the company’s CEO, retired from the company in 2004. He was 51 years old at the time. While speaking about why he made the decision, Wood said, “In 2003, we had 1,000 employees, $650 million in revenue, $60 million in earnings, and I had a headache every day.”

He then said, “There would be four or five problems on my desk every day that had no good answer – you had to pick the least worst answer.”

Wood went on to find another reading education company, SmartyAnts. He also became a volunteer reading teacher for schools near his residence.

In 2016, LeapFrog was acquired by VTech for $72 million.

LeapFrog Release Statement About Mike Wood’s Death

In a post on its social media accounts, LeapFrog announced the passing of Mike Wood.

“We are saddened by the loss of LeapFrog founder, Mike Wood,” the post reads. “He was an innovative leader whose passion to find a new way to help his child learn led to something remarkable.⁣”

The company then stated, “His passion was transformed into a company that has helped millions of children learn to read, and so much more. ⁣We loved working with Mike and are honored to continue what he started.⁣”

LeapFrog went on to add, “We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who were touched by his legacy.⁣”