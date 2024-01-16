LeAnn Rimes Reveals She Had Precancerous Cells Removed Amid ‘Challenging Month’

In an Instagram post on January 13, popular country music singer LeAnn Rimes shared an update on her health.

The 41-year-old started by sharing that January has always been a difficult month for her. However, in January 2024 she has been feeling “joyful.” The singer also revealed that she had to undergo minor surgery.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve either been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage around this time, which was all pretty depressing. But, I have to say, this January has been joyful and easeful,” Rimes wrote. “However, yesterday, I underwent a minor surgery.”

Rimes Has Pre-Cancerous Cells Removed

The minor procedure was to remove pre-cancerous cells. Rimes shared that she had a routine visit with her physician and decided that having surgery was the best course of action.

“Several months back, I had my annual pap smear, which came back abnormal. In fact, I’ve had abnormal paps since I was 17, and through regular pap smears and colposcopies, my doctors have been keeping an eye on any cellular changes,” Rimes explained.

“I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, to remove the high-grade, abnormal, precancerous cells. I’ve had enough trauma in my life already, so I prefer to be out and comfortable.”

Country Music Star Wants to Spread Awareness

Most of the time, celebrities are reserved. Especially celebrities of Rimes’ caliber, a two-time Grammy award winner. But the country music star shared that she wanted to be as transparent as possible about her procedure. She says that she wanted it to serve as a reminder to others to get regular check-ups and screenings. It could end up being life-saving.

“So, ladies, please don’t put off getting your annual pap. My men, too… make sure you get your annual physical, minus the pap smear,” Rimes wrote.

“I believe the more shares and conversations we have around women’s wellness, the more we take the ew factor out of talking about vaginas and put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can.”