This Mood-Boosting Herbal Tea May Also Help Boost Collagen Production

Tea is an underrated diet staple. These powerful brews can help kickstart your day, give you an afternoon pick-me-up, or aid in nighttime relaxation. Tea can also help address a number of health concerns, from reducing inflammation to keeping blood sugar in check.

You’re likely familiar with the typical players, but another less-known variety deserves some attention. And this floral concoction is far more potent than its delicate flavor would suggest.

Lavender tea has preliminary studies indicating it may have a myriad of benefits including boosting sleep quality, helping to improve mood disorders, and aiding in skin health.

The Power Of Lavender

(Chamille White/Shutterstock.com)

While most of the current studies focus on lavender extract, there may be some correlation between the noted health benefits of lavender that can also apply to its soothing tea form.

1. May Improve Sleep Quality

According to a study conducted in 2015, out of a group of 158 new moms, those who took deep breaths of a lavender oil-infused cotton ball before bed reported significantly better sleep. Knowing just how stressful those first 8 weeks can be, this says ALOT.

2. Could Aid In Boosting Mood

In 2013, a comprehensive study of lavender’s effect on the nervous system was conducted. One key takeaway of this study suggested that compounds in lavender may stimulate areas of the brain in ways to provide a mood boost. In particular, they found that lavender can have anti-anxiety, pain-relieving, and mood-stabilizing properties. Less stress and pain? Yes, please!

3. May Improve Skin Health

There have been a number of studies that have shown the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits of lavender. This could be of great aid to those who suffer from acne or psoriasis.

One interesting study, in particular, found that lavender oil aided significantly in healing wounds over a 14-day period. This was attributed to properties in lavender that promoted the synthesis of collagen.

While most studies haven’t looked at lavender tea in particular, there is no denying that in its root form, lavender can help with a number of issues we face. When these delicate flowers are brewed, not only are you left with a delightful lilac drink, but one that is truly soothing. Here are a few of our favorite lavender teas.

The Republic of Tea Blueberry Lavender Herbal Tea

(The Republic of Tea)

This beautifying Blueberry Lavender tea from The Republic of Tea is an uplifting blend of botanicals aimed at improving skin’s complexion.

Packed with powerhouse ingredients like organic lavender, hibiscus, rosehip, and blueberry, this tasty tea aims to hydrate skin while promoting collagen production.

Naturally caffeine-free, this delightful violet-hued tea is perfect for an afternoon retreat or before-bed ritual.

The Tao Of Tea Lavender Herbal Tea

(Tao of Tea)

This calming loose-leaf tea is 100% organic lavender. With a naturally floral and sweet taste, you can use this tea in various ways. Create your own novel brew with other herbs, add to dishes while cooking, or enjoy it all on its own.

Like a fine wine, The Tao of Tea is dedicated to creating the optimal growing and harvesting conditions for the tea leaves they source. Utilizing traditional processing methods, you can count on a quality product rooted in decades of experience.

Buddha Teas Organic Lavender Tea

(Buddha Teas)

Buddha Teas’ fragrant lavender blend is certified organic right down to the tea bags, which are bleach-free and made from the abaca plant. Buddha Teas is a conscious company whose mission is “to supply our tea drinkers with the highest quality teas available while maintaining an affordable price point.”

This delicious lavender tea is certainly no exception. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins and void of additives and toxins, this tea has a more subtle flavor. One commenter suggests mixing this tea with your favorite black tea for a bolder flavor while still reaping the many benefits lavender offers.

