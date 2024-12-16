Lauren Sanchez Wears See-Through Outfit While Visiting Children’s Bookstore

Lauren Sanchez recently posted a throwback of herself visiting a children’s bookstore in Montecito, California, wearing quite the see-through outfit.

In the clip, Sanchez, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is wearing a mesh burgundy top over a revealing tank top. She is also sporting maroon pants and a thin black belt. To tie the look together, Sanchez added big silver hoop earrings.

The bookstore that Sanchez was visiting at the time is called Godmothers, which she spoke at to promote her new children’s book The Fly Who Flew Threw Space. The book was released on Sep. 10.

“I’m doing a talk later tonight, I’m so excited, a little nervous, but I just wanted to give you a little view of what this bookstore is all about,” Sanchez previously said. “It’s, I have to say, a little piece of magic. You can bring your kids here, and they have authors that come and talk about their books for kids.”

“Throwing it back to my magical day in Montecito where I shared the story behind The Fly Who Flew,” her caption read. “Before my talk, I wandered through their shelves and stumbled on two incredible finds @jenniferaniston & @evamendes latest children’s books”

Lauren Sanchez Shares Touching Moment With Former Professor

According to the Daily Mail, Sanchez also shared a touching moment with a “surprise guest” during a signing at the time. The writer was apparently surprised when she saw an old professor of her’s in the crowd. The professor, Lori, had helped Sanchez come to the realization that she needed to be tested for dyslexia.

During the signing, Sanchez even brought Lori up on stage to express her gratitude for her former professor. Sanchez expressed that Lori made an “immeasurable impact” on her life.

“She completely changed my world. I have so much gratitude for you, thank you so much for showing up today,” she said to the professor.

“I just want to say that all I did was show you a door. You walked through it and you were the one that changed your life,” Lori said. “I just gave you an avenue to walk through and I’m so glad that I was able to do that for you.”