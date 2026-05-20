Latto Gives Birth, Confirms 21 Savage Is The Father After Speculation

Rapper Latto has announced the birth of her first child and confirmed that fellow rapper 21 Savage is the baby’s father after years of speculation surrounding their relationship.

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Latto shared the news through an emotional Instagram video posted on May 18. The video documented moments from her pregnancy journey and included clips featuring 21 Savage alongside family and friends. The post concluded with audio from the delivery room as people encouraged the rapper during childbirth.

“I was already thinking about naming my album Big Mama, and then I found out about you, and it just, everything fell into place,” she said in the video. “It’s so crazy because I thought this was going to hinder me, making this album sober, being tired and just exhausted, as my body went through all these changes.”

The announcement marked the first direct confirmation that 21 Savage fathered the child. Fans had speculated for years about a relationship between the two artists, who repeatedly avoided public discussion about their personal lives despite frequent rumors online.

Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, first revealed her pregnancy in March 2026 during the rollout for her upcoming album, Big Mama.

She appeared visibly pregnant in promotional artwork and in the music video for her single “Business & Personal.” Observers quickly connected several visual clues in the video to 21 Savage, including footage that showed a tattooed hand resting on her stomach and scrapbook images linked to the rapper.

Latto And 21 Savage Sparked Dating Rumors In 2020

The pair reportedly began dating around 2020 while collaborating on music projects together. Rumors intensified after fans noticed social media interactions, matching tattoos, and public appearances connected to both artists.

In September 2025, Latto publicly acknowledged the relationship and referred to 21 Savage as her “husband” during an interview in New York City.

Latto’s pregnancy announcement coincided with a major moment in her career. The Grammy-nominated rapper promoted Big Mama as both a creative milestone and a reflection of her transition into motherhood.

Neither Latto nor 21 Savage has publicly revealed the baby’s name, gender, or exact birth date.