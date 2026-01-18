Latest Update on Mia Goth’s Assault Case

Mia Goth’s legal drama is heating up as the man she allegedly physically and emotionally abused puts on the pressure.

U.S. Magazine obtained recent court documents filed on January 6 that demand Mia Goth provide dates she’s available to be deposed as part of James Hutner’s lawsuit.

Hunter and his attorney claim that it is unfair, however, that Mia Goth has been able to evade her deposition. They think he has been put through too much physical and emotional distress to be ignored.

In 2024, James Hunter was an extra for MaXXXine, a film that starred Mia Goth. In the original lawsuit, filed in January that year, Hunter claimed Mia Goth deliberately kicked him in the face.

Hunter played a dead parishioner covered in fake blood that Mia Goth had to run past. However, he believed she was running too close to his head and raised his concern with the assistant director.

“In spite of the warning, and in the following take, Goth intentionally and willfully assaulted [Hunter] by kicking [Hunter] on the side of his head with her boot,” the suit claimed. Hunter’s attorney believed this was “to punish [Hunter] and to retaliate against [Hunter] for [Hunter] reporting to the 2nd assistant director … that Goth had run perilously close to [Hunter] in a previous take.”

Hunter was deposed in September 2024 after several hours of questioning. His lawyer, however, abruptly walked out without warning nor consent from Hunter or the court.

The defendants (Mia Goth, producer Ti West, and studio A24) did not schedule a follow-up deposition for months. And Hunter is not willing to sit at another deposition without Mia Goth appearing for hers.

The suit said “Ms. Goth’s testimony is expected to be highly relevant, and delaying her deposition while re-focusing on [Hunter] could prejudice [Hunter’s] ability to fully develop his claims and defenses. “Defendants’ inaction and Ms. Goth’s continued unavailability for deposition create an uneven playing field that the Court can correct by ordering her deposition to proceed first.”

Hunter has demanded damages of over $500,000 for alleged battery and wrongful termination. However, the defendants have argued that Hunter consented to everything he was subjected to.