Latest on Megan Fox and MGK’s Relationship Status

Actor Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly are not currently back together, despite renewed speculation sparked by recent social media interactions and public appearances.

Videos by Suggest

Rumors about the former couple’s relationship resurfaced in early March after Fox returned to Instagram with a series of striking photos following a lengthy break from the platform. Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, left a flirtatious comment on one of the posts, prompting fans to question whether the pair had rekindled their romance.

He commented, “Stoked I have your phone number.”

However, sources told TMZ that Fox and Kelly are not romantically back together. According to the report, the two remain separated and have not reconciled their relationship despite maintaining contact.

Instead, the former couple continues to focus on co-parenting their young daughter. Fox gave birth to the pair’s first child together in March 2025, several months after they ended their engagement.

So Megan Fox And MGK Still Aren’t Together

Although the relationship has ended, the two stars reportedly remain connected through their shared parenting responsibilities. They have been seen spending time together as a family, which has fueled speculation among fans that they might reunite romantically.

Fox and Kelly first began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Their high-profile relationship quickly attracted public attention, and Fox announced their engagement in January 2022.

The couple’s relationship, however, proved turbulent. In March 2024, Fox revealed that they had called off their engagement. Later that year, she announced that she was pregnant with Kelly’s child, and their daughter was born in March 2025.

While their romantic relationship has ended, recent interactions suggest the two remain on friendly terms. Kelly’s comment on Fox’s recent Instagram post, combined with sightings of the pair together with their child, has kept public interest in their relationship status high.

For now, however, sources close to the situation say Fox and Kelly are concentrating on co-parenting rather than rekindling their romance.