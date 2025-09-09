Late Rockstar’s £1 Million Will Revealed

A legendary rockstar exited the stage like a true icon, leaving behind not just a legacy but a fortune in his will for his loved ones.

Rick Buckler, drummer for The Jam, left an impressive £1 million (over $1,352,000) to his wife, according to documents obtained by the UK outlet The Sun.

The musician, who played with Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton in the rock band, left a large fortune to his family when he died in February at 69.

Rick Buckler performing live onstage. (Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns)

Documents obtained by The Sun reveal that Buckler transferred £1,035,366 to his wife, Lesley, and their two children. After deducting £18,000 in costs, taxes, and fees, the final sum was approved by the High Court in August, following the signing of the rockstar’s will.

In October 2024, he drafted his will, leaving the majority of his estate to Lesley, his wife since 1985. He also requested that his collection of Jam memorabilia be shared between his two children, Jason and Holly.

Rockstar Rick Buckler Also Left Money to Friends and His Brother

Buckler gifted £1,000 to his brother Peter, £5,000 to Tim Scargill, the lead singer of Sham 69, and £1,000 to his friend Ian Gardner. He also requested to be cremated and laid to rest at Woking Cemetery.

Between 1977 and their breakup in December 1982, The Jam scored 18 consecutive UK top 40 singles, including the chart-topping “Going Underground” and “A Town Called Malice.”

Rick Buckler in 2015. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Buckler and Jam bassist Bruce Foxton later reunited to form From the Jam. Meanwhile, singer and guitarist Paul Weller moved on to the Style Council before becoming a successful solo artist.

Weller and Foxton, his bandmates, paid heartfelt tributes following his passing after a brief illness.

“I’m shocked and saddened by Rick’s passing,” Paul Weller wrote on X.

“I’m thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey!”

“I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today,” Foxton added, per The Sun. “Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs.

“I’m glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time.”