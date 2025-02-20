Legendary Drummer Dead at 69: The Jam Bandmates Confirm Death of Rick Buckler

Rick Buckler, the former drummer of The Jam, has passed away, his bandmates confirmed on social media.

Buckler’s cause of death has not been revealed. He was 69.

According to the BBC, The Jam broke through in the late 1970s punk and new wave movement, helping to revive mod fashion and music.

In a heartfelt statement via the BBC, his family remembered him as a “loving husband, father, and grandfather,” deeply devoted to those around him and someone who will be “greatly missed.”

Buckler “passed away peacefully on Monday evening in Woking after a short illness with family by his side,” the statement added.

Between 1977 and their breakup in December 1982, The Jam achieved an impressive 18 consecutive UK top 40 singles. Among their four chart-topping hits were the iconic tracks “Going Underground” and “A Town Called Malice.”

Buckler and The Jam bass player Bruce Foxton later reunited to form a successor band, From the Jam. Meanwhile, singer and guitarist Paul Weller pursued his musical journey with the Style Council before establishing himself as a successful solo artist.

Buckler recently had to cancel a spoken-word tour across UK venues due to health issues.

The Jam Bandmates Pay Tribute to Rick Buckler

Upon the news of Rick Buckler’s passing, his former The Jam bandmates paid tribute to the prolific drummer.

“I’m shocked and saddened by Rick’s passing,” Paul Weller wrote on X.

“I’m thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey!”

“I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today,” Bruce Foxton also added, via the BBC. Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs.

“I’m glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time.”

The lead singer of the ska band The Bodysnatchers, who rose to fame alongside The Jam, also offered a heartfelt tribute.

“A band is only as good as its drummer,” Rhoda Dakar said, via the BBC. “So I would say he was a bloody good one.

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Don’t waste a day people – tomorrow isn’t promised.”