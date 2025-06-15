Last Chilling Words Of Horry County, South Carolina Murderer Before Execution: ‘Forgiveness Will Heal Them’

Stephen Stanko, the 57-year-old South Carolina man who killed his 43-year-old girlfriend, raped her teen daughter, and then killed one of his friends, was executed on Friday, June 13. During his final statement, Stanko apologized to the victims’ families, adding, “Forgiveness will heal them.”

According to a South Carolina Department of Corrections release, Stanko bound, beat, and strangled his girlfriend, Laura Ling, back on April 8, 2005, in Horry County. The South Carolina man also beat and raped the victim’s daughter, who was a minor at the time. The girl had to witness her mother being killed by Stanko.

Additionally, Stanko sliced the minor’s throat, but she managed to survive the attack.

Then, Stanko drove to the home of Henry Lee Turner in Georgetown County, a 74-year-old man who considered Stanko a friend. Stanko shot and killed Turner and stole his truck. Days later, a woman turned Stanko over to the authorities after she learned of his wanted status. He was arrested in Augusta, Georgia.

More than a year after committing his violent crimes, Stephen Stanko was sentenced to death in Georgetown County in August 2006 for Ling’s death. He was also convicted of related charges in connection with the attack on Ling and her daughter. Three years later, in November 2009, he received his second death sentence for Turner’s death.

A Murderer’s Final Words

In front of three members of the victims’ families and one of his family members, Stanko’s attorney read his final statement before being executed via lethal injection.

“I am truly sorry for the pain and loss that I caused in this horrible situation,” Stanko said. “Sorry is NEVER enough but that does not mean it should not be said. Not a single day —NOT ONE SINGLE DAY— has gone by that Christina, Laura and Henry have not been in my thoughts and prayers.”

Stanko added that he was not “the sum of one moment in time.” He said that he was an honor student and athlete during his youth. In his early adulthood, he claimed he volunteered at an orphanage, coached youth baseball, and even saved a drowning child.

“If I spent another 20973 days apologizing, it would not be enough for that day,” Stanko added. “But that was NOT my only day.”

Addressing the victims’ families, Stanko hoped that they would be able to forgive him. He said that the “execution may help them,” adding, “Forgiveness will heal them.”

After waving his final goodbyes, the execution via lethal injection began at 6:06 p.m. Less than 30 minutes later, at 6:34 p.m., he was pronounced dead.