lakers-coach-jj-redick-accused-of-using-racial-slur-against-woman-in-college

JJ Redick has not coached a game for the Los Angeles Lakers and has already found himself in hot water.

Halleemah Nash, a former student at Duke University, accused Redick of using the N-word. It allegedly occurred when she worked for the famed Blue Devils basketball team. So she took to social media on Tuesday posting a tweet in response to Los Angeles’ newest hire.

I’ve only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team. And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world. — Halleemah Nash (@halleemah) June 25, 2024

JJ Redick Accused of Racist Behavior at Duke

The tweet was posted a day after the Lakers’ press conference welcoming Redick to the team. So in response to one unconvinced comment, Nash doubles down on her point. Expressing a belief in character change while simultaneously calling Redick’s into question.

For context, this was years ago and Im a believer that we all have space to grow- especially from our college level maturity. We live in a world where these exchanges happen and the intersection of race and privilege and lack of accountability all collided w/that presser. — Halleemah Nash (@halleemah) June 25, 2024

JJ Introduced as New Lakers Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers held a press conference on Monday to officially instate JJ Redick as the new head coach. The decision was met with immediate ridicule after he accepted the 4-year, $32 million offer just four days earlier. Critics who covered the story note the 15-year veteran’s lack of experience as a coach. Redick appeared eager to dismiss the conversation about his abilities during the conference.

“I just felt like this is what I’m supposed to be doing. I really don’t give a f—,” said the head coach.

“Like, honestly, I want to coach the Lakers. I want to coach the team, I don’t want to dispel anything. I want to become a great coach in the NBA. And I want to win championships. And I want my players to maximize their careers. That’s all I f—ing care about.”