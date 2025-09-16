Lainey Wilson Steps Out for Emmys — But Without Her Fiancé

Lainey Wilson graced the Emmys red carpet in her signature style—and even managed an outfit change for a performance later in the evening.

Of course, her signature style is her iconic bell-bottoms. She wore a stunning pair embellished with mirrored sequins, paired with a white halter top featuring a long train and a matching white cowboy hat. Her look was finished with silver jewelry, along with sparkly nails and shoes.

However, one accessory she didn’t have that night was her fiancé, former football player Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Lainey Wilson’s Fiancé Once Talked the Singer Out of a Major Impluse Purchase

No one knows why ol’ Duck didn’t join his future bride for a big event. However, it seems likely he smooth-talked his way out of having to dress up and sit at a table for five hours.

Indeed, it seems Hodges can use his silver tongue quite well on Wilson.

Last month, the 33-year-old singer told Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul how her dream of owning a Jet Ski was shut down by her fiancé, saving her from a splashy financial mistake.

Wilson shared, “Me and Duck were actually at a place called Moby Dicky’s, which is our favorite restaurant ever.” This was the waterside restaurant where she and Hodges, 29, had their first date.

“I saw somebody drive up on a Jet Ski, and I was like, ‘We gon’ get a Jet Ski, today, we gettin’ a Jet Ski,’ ” Wilson added. However, Lainey Wilson’s dream of getting wet and wild on the regular was shut down by her future husband.

“By the time I finished the beer, he [Duck] had already talked me out of it,” she admitted.

Wilson Joined Vince Gill for an Emotional Tribute at the 2025 Emmys

Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson was joined by Vince Gill to perform Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” during an emotional segment of the 2025 Emmy Awards. For the moment, Wilson donned an all black ensemble, complete with a cowboy hat.

The tribute honored various industry members, including performers Terence Stamp, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Loni Anderson, and Danielle Spencer. It also recognized behind-the-scenes creatives such as director-producers, sound editors, writers, and cinematographers.