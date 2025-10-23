lady-gaga-is-preparing-for-motherhood

Ready to enter the next stage of life, mega pop star Lady Gaga seemingly declares she’s preparing for motherhood.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month, the Mother Monster spoke about how she hopes that motherhood is her “next starring role.”

“I would like to do many things,” she explained. “All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”

Lady Gaga previously spoke about her motherhood goals earlier this year. The singer, who is currently engaged to entrepreneur Michael Polansky, said she hopes to become a mother within the next decade.

“I really want to be a mom,” she said while speaking to Access Hollywood. “The greatest vision I have is that.”

Lady Gaga and Her Fiancé Michael Polansky Have Discussed Starting a Family Together

During an early 2025 interview with ELLE, Lady Gaga opened up about how she and her fiancé, Michael Polanky, have talked about starting a family together.

The couple were first romantically linked in 2020 and got engaged in 2024.

Lady Gaga said that she envisions her children feeling free to be themselves. “That’s something Michael and I have talked about a lot — allowing our kids to be their own people. It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world,” she explained. “And they’re told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat… I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are.”

Regarding her highly successful music career and fame, Lady Gaga said she hopes her children will understand that she did “just” her best and “tried to stay true” to herself along the way. However, she also wants them to have their own opinion about her successes.

“I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them,” she added. “I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me.”