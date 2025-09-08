lady-gaga-scores-the-most-wins-at-the-2025-mtv-vmas

It is the year of the Mother Monster as pop icon Lady Gaga scores the most wins during the 2025 MTV VMAs on Sept. 7.

The “Abracadabra” songstress received a total of four wins during the music awards event, which took place at the UBS Arena in New York City. She won Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for her work with Bruno Mars for “Die With a Smile.”

Lady Gaga also won the MTV VMAs’ Best Direction and Best Art Direction.

The singer/songwriter earned 12 nominations for the year’s event. Along with the four she won, other awards that she was nominated for were Best Pop for “Die With a Smile,” Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Choreography and Best Visual Effects for “Abracadabra,” and Best Album for Mayhem.

Lady Gaga Gave an Inspirational Speech Before Leaving the MTV VMAs Early

Lady Gaga was announced as Artist of the Year winner during the first hour of the MTV VMAs. While accepting the award, Gaga gave an inspirational speech.

“I thought about what it meant to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding,” she said on stage. “Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone’s heart where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream.”

She continued, “Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, and release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community.”

The “Bad Romance” hitmaker further declared she hoped that people “navigate through the mayhem of daily life,” and are reminded of the importance of the art of their lives. They can also count on themselves and their “simple skills” to keep them whole.

Fans cheer for Lady Gaga during her acceptance speech for winning Artist of the Year at tonight’s MTV #vmas pic.twitter.com/imAIJDEt2u — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2025

“Your rehearsal, your discipline, your craft deserves to be rewarded for its passion,” she pointed out. “The way you move through life is iconic and rare. It is entirely yours.”

Gaga dedicated her award to the audience before announcing she had to leave the MTV VMAs early. “I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances,” she announced. “But I have to go back to Madison Square Garden.”

Lady Gaga was headlining her Mayhem Ball performance just 18 miles away from the VMAs. Both shows were scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.





