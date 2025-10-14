Lady Gaga Just Shared the Sweet Birthday Message to Her Fiancé

Lady Gaga wrote a super sweet message to her fiancé for his birthday. Proving that through all her sharp glamor and edgy looks, she has a very soft center.

September 27 marks the birthday of Lady Gaga’s partner, Michael Polansky. The venture capitalist turned 42 this year, and Lady Gaga, 39, commemorated the occasion with a cute couple’s post.

Taking to Instagram, the “Abracadabra” singer let all of her fans know about his special day. She shared a photo of them kissing in a field during a walk as well as a photo of his cake. It’s very simple, but looks rather tasty.

Weirdly, it does have a hole down the middle of it. I’m not ready to accept that this is a normal convention in America, so yes, I’ll call it weird.

Lady Gaga (Credit: Shutterstock)

“Happy Birthday to my honey,” the singer wrote. “I hope 42 is your best year yet, you have done so much in your 42 years I am so proud of you every day—and so grateful for this day you came into the world, it was the most special day. This is my favorite day of the year! A crisp and almost rainy day, a long walk, with the backdrop of a sweet birthday smile and lots of laughter and angel food cake with chocolate sauce. Even this goat knows what a happy day your birthday is to me.”

“I love you.”

Lady Gaga Met Her Fiancé Through Her Mom

Hilariously, Lady Gaga’s mother knew right away that the birthday boy would end up being her husband.

According to a Vogue interview, Lady Gaga met Michael Polansky in 2019 through her mother, Cynthia Germanotta. They met through business, and Germanotta said to Gaga, “I think I just met your husband.”

“I’m not ready to meet my husband!” she protested. But as fate would have it, Polansky would propose to her after a day of rock climbing in April this year.

“I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?” she questioned.

Well, now they’re celebrating his 42nd together, so all’s well that ends well.