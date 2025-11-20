Lady Gaga Reveals Hospitalization ‘for Psychiatric Care’

Making sure to always put her mental health first, Lady Gaga recalled once being hospitalized for psychiatric care.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Mother Monster spoke about when she really needed mental health help. As writer Brian Hiatt relayed, the pop mega star described her situation as a psychotic break.

“There was one day that my sister said to me, ‘I don’t see my sister anymore,'” she said. “And I canceled the tour. There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break.”

She then said, ” I couldn’t do anything … I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better.… I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go.”

Thankfully, Lady Gaga was able to bounce back. She credited her now-fiancé, Michael Polansky, for helping her through it all.

“Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference,” she pointed out. “How do you learn how to be yourself with someone when you don’t know how to be yourself with anyone?”

Polansky also spoke to the publication about the singer’s spirit. “She’s definitely not Gaga or Stefani,” he said. “She’s both, and, yeah, they go together much better than I think people realize.”

Lady Gaga Believes She’s a “Healthy, Whole Person” Now

Years after her psychiatric care situation, Lady Gaga reflected on life, noting she feels like “a healthy, whole person” now.

The legendary singer further spoke about how her new album, Mayhem, helped as well. “It was months and months and months of rediscovering everything that I’d lost,” she explained. “And I honestly think that’s why it’s called Mayhem. Because what it took to get it back was crazy.”

Reflecting on her Lady Gaga persona, the musician whose real name is Stefani Germanotta said, “Lady Gaga’s the person who made Lady Gaga. I think I just feel more relaxed about it all. Like, I am Lady Gaga. You know, this idea that that has to be something specific? I think that’s an old story I used to tell myself. And I don’t really care what anyone calls it anymore. It’s just me.”