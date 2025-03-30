Kylie Jenner Says She’s the ‘Original Baddie’ in Tank Top Photos

Kylie Jenner just dropped a new set of Instagram photos, casually reminding everyone why she’s the OG baddie—and leaving zero room for debate.

Looks like the 27-year-old mom of two isn’t exactly settling into a quiet life just yet. While some thought her pairing with French-vanilla actor Timothée Chalamet signaled a shift, Kylie hopped on Instagram to remind everyone she’s still a certified showstopper. Serving smoldering looks in her latest photos, she effortlessly proved she’s got the power to turn heads—and keep the internet talking.

In the sizzling snaps, Jenner rocked a barely-there black bra top with matching leggings. She let her dark hair down—literally and figuratively—to take her chic, all-black ensemble to the next level.

Images via Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Jenner didn’t hold back on the glam for these photos. Wearing mascara, a touch of blush, and nude lipstick, she exuded an effortlessly chic look. Posing against a white wall, she struck a series of confident, playful poses. The photos also included a mix of close-ups and half-body shots, highlighting her toned figure with ease.

“Original baddie,” a sly Kylie wrote alongside the snaps, practically daring one of her 394 million followers to say otherwise.

Kylie Jenner Fans Rave About ‘Original Baddie’ Spread: ‘King Kylie is Back’

Of course, Kylie’s fans wasted no time flocking to the comments of her latest Instagram post, proving once again that a few well-placed selfies can work wonders.

“Yes, you are,” one fan wrote, agreeing with her “original baddie” statement.

“King Kylie is back,” one fan declared (with many echoing the sentiment).

“Nobody will ever do it like you,” another fan added.

However, fans should probably bask in the glory of this latest social media offering from their golden god.

With awards season wrapped up, Jenner will likely trade Instagram stories for wining and dining critical darling Chalamet. Maybe they’ll jet off for a private getaway far from the paparazzi’s gaze—or, who knows, maybe pigs will start flying too.