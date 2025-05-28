Kristin Cavallari Weighs In On the Drama Between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

While rumors continue to circulate about the alleged fallout between longtime friends Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, Kristin Cavallari is weighing in on the drama.

The celebrity pals’ alleged fallout occurred after Justin Baldoni dragged the pop icon into his legal battle with the fellow It Ends With Us star. Baldoni accused Lively of leveraging her friendship with Swift to rewrite the film’s script. He also said that Swift was used to intimidate him during a meeting.

The actor/director claimed that Lively referred to herself as “mother of dragons.” She also allegedly claimed her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Swift were her “dragons.”

During the May 20 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Cavallari spoke to her best friend, Hollywood hairstylist Justin Anderson, about Swift and Lively.

“Honestly, I thought it was bulls—,” Cavallari declared about the situation. “Well, I saw what [Swift’s] lawyer said, that [it] was like she had to license her song that they used in the movie along with 19 other artists. And Taylor Swift is the one being subpoenaed. Like you could use any of the other ones.”

Anderson pointed out that Lively and Swift are friends, but he believes Lively threw Swift under the bus. “Blake wrote a letter to Justin Baldoni – it’s between the two of them, technically, from the movie It Ends With Us,” Anderson said, “Blake wrote him like a text message referencing Taylor Swift and Taylor being kind of like her dragons. It was the gayest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Kristin Cavallari Believes the Friendship Between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Is ‘Dunzo’

Both Anderson and Cavallari agreed there was no coming back from this level of drama between Lively and Swift.

“I think this will be the end of it,” Anderson said. “I think that Taylor is also one of those people, like once you cross that line, she will be done with you.”

Cavallari also said, “Taylor is smart. She’s not going to let somebody tarnish her reputation. I feel like it’s all about her image right now, and she doesn’t want to be dragged into this.”

Lively’s spokesperson revealed late last week that Swift is no longer being subpoenaed in the legal battle.

“We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel,” the spokesperson stated. “And we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

The spokesperson also called out Baldoni’s legal team. “Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded,” the spokesperson continued. “At some point, they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing.”

Lively started the legal battle after accusing Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the It Ends With Us set. She also claimed that he was part of the plot to tarnish her career after the film’s release.

