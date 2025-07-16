kristen-bell-bares-all-in-candid-photo-from-husband-dax-shepard.

Dax Shepard found the perfect way to celebrate Kristen Bell’s Emmy nomination—by baring it all (well, at least she did) in a cheeky nude photo tribute.

Bell, 44, earned an Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for her role as Joanne in Nobody Wants This. Meanwhile, Shepard, 50, celebrated by sharing this gem on Instagram—Bell rocking a downward dog pose in nothing but bright blue knee-high socks. A red square helped Bell maintain (some) modesty.

Image via Instagram / Dax Shepard

“People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” Shepard wrote alongside the snap. “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

Of course, fans and pals alike weighed in on the cheeky post.

“Oh my God, Dax,” Gwyneth Paltrow deadpanned. “Hahahaha yesssss go girl! Suns out, buns out for that Emmy!!!” actress Nina Dobrev added.

“She’s not naked, people…. she CLEARLY has socks on! God forbid a girl have a hobby,” one fan joked.

Kristen Bell Celebrated Her Emmy Nom in a More Wholesome Post

Meanwhile, Bell posted a photo of her reaction to her nomination. The photo showed Bell and series creator Erin Foster on Zoom during an ADR session for the show’s second season.

In the first image, both women react with excitement to Bell’s nomination. The second image shows Bell photographing a tearful Foster as she reacts. The show also earned an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination, with Foster, 42, recognized for her work as a producer.

“Finding out I was nominated for an Emmy – finding out @erinfoster was nominated for an Emmy!!!!” Bell gushed in the caption.

“May you only listen to ‘Strut’ by Steven Seagal all day long. You’ve earned it!!!!” Dax Shepard wrote in the comments section.

Bell has been nominated alongside Ayo Edebiri from The Bear, Jean Smart from Hacks, Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary, and Uzo Aduba from The Residence.

The 77th Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 14, on CBS.