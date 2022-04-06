Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Actually Married? It’s Unclear After Ceremony In Las Vegas

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in a lavish, beachside proposal, the world has been waiting to see what their wedding will be like. When news broke that the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards, the internet blew up — but was the marriage legal?

The Couple’s Small Vegas Ceremony

TMZ broke the story early yesterday morning, saying, “Kourtney and Travis walked into One Love Wedding Chapel around 1:30 AM Monday…only hours after he performed live at the Grammys. We’re told the two didn’t allow the venue to take any photos, bringing their own photographer and security instead.”

The outlet shared that the couple were wed by an Elvis impersonator, with the chapel’s owner as their witness. TMZ also initially reported that the two had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel owner before the ceremony.

Was The Marriage Legal?

However, a few hours later, the site updated their story, writing, “A source at the chapel where they had the ceremony tells us they’ll only perform it with a marriage license, but a source close to Travis and Kourtney tells us they hadn’t gotten a license, which wouldn’t make it legal.”

Page Six reported the same thing, with a source telling them, “They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet.” Additionally, Clark County records show that neither Kardashian nor Barker ever applied for or received a marriage license or certificate.

It seems like the One Love Wedding Chapel made an exception for the famous pair, marrying them despite the lack of a license. The chapel owner, Marty Frierson, gave details about the ceremony to People, saying that Kardashian and Barker are very much in love.

“There was a lot of that—kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!” he shared. “They just seemed totally in love.” He also said that there were only four people in attendance at the ceremony.

“They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle,” he continued. “I don’t know if they were friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves.”

The Elvis-officiated ceremony seems like it was a blast for the couple, but reps for Kardashian and Barker have not made a statement about the legality of the marriage. Odds are that the Vegas ceremony was not legal, but never fear! TMZ also revealed that the couple is planning a series of wedding celebrations in the coming months. It seems like the Vegas wedding is just the beginning of the couple’s celebration of their love.

Update: Kourtney Kardashian took. to Instagram to clear up the confusion:

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect”

