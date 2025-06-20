Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in Sheer Lace Minidress

Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian turned heads, rocking a sheer black minidress that proved her curves are as sizzling as her reality TV career.

In a series of snaps posted on Instagram on Thursday, the star of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed off a silk micro mini dress paired with a floor-sweeping lace overlay.

In one snap, she flaunted her daringly bare backside with effortless confidence, a picture-perfect tease of bold glamour. Another shot had her channeling brainy chic with a pair of statement eyeglasses, all while an off-camera assistant artfully tousled her hair like a scene from a high-fashion set.

The pièce de résistance? A soft, knowing smile in the third photo, paired with a sultry black ensemble, a sleek matching handbag, and hair styled to windswept perfection — a look that whispered sophistication with a wink of playfulness.

In all three shots, Kardashian struck a pose against a dreamy backdrop of a tree-lined landscape, like a scene plucked straight from a fairytale.

“Always take the scenic route,” the 46-year-old mom of four wrote alongside the sultry snaps.

She also lit up her Instagram Story with the pics, sprinkling in a little magic by setting it all to the dreamy tune of “Maps” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Fans (and a Sibling) Gush Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Sheer Minidress

Of course, Kardashian’s over 218 million followers rushed to the comments to lavish praise on her bold look.

“Always a perfect girl to me,” one fan gushed. “Happiness looks great on you, Kourtney,” another fan added. “Scenic route never looked better,” a third smitten fan declared.

Other onlookers couldn’t help but compare Kourtney to her famous sisters.

“Love that when you have short hair, your sisters have long and when they cut it, you grow yours out. Also, you have the best street style, not even close out of all the sisters,” one fan wrote.

“You look younger than all your sisters lol even the young ones lolz,” yet another fan joked.

Meanwhile, one of those younger siblings, Khloe Kardashian, also chimed in. “Oh hiiii,” she wrote, adding a peach emoji in honor of her older sister showing off her delicious derriere.