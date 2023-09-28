Kourtney Kardashian Bares Baby Bump In Crop Top And Miniskirt In New Revealing Ad

Kourtney Kardashian, the soon-to-be mother of 4 children, showcased her baby bump in a high-fashion photoshoot.

Earlier this June, Kourtney Kardashian recreated a music video scene from her husband Travis Barker’s band, Blink-182. At a Blink-182 concert, Kourtney held up a sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant.” As fans of the band may recall, a woman in the band’s music video for the hit song, “All The Small Things,” did the same thing.

Immediately after Kourtney held up the sign, Barker jumped off stage to give his wife a hug and kiss. Sweet!

On Thursday, Kourtney gave fans a baby bump update, revealing shots from her collaboration with clothing company, bohoo. The affordable clothing collection includes Kardashian-inspired dresses, trousers, tops, and Blink-182 merch.

In the sultry snaps, Kourtney flaunted her bare baby bump while laying against a denim background. Her fourth child is expected to make its grand entrance sometime between October and December 2023.

Here, Kourtney is seen sporting her Blink-182 merch from her latest collaboration with boohoo. While the layered trench coat adds polish to the look, the ripped fishnet tights reveal her new Barker-inspired grunge aesthetic.

Kourtney’s stacks of silver rings and deep maroon manicured nails accessorize her outfit.

In a cozier outfit, Kourtney posed with her baby bump in a black slinky hooded maxi dress. Adding to the outfit, she styled the dress with a puffy jacket. A white bandana adds contrast to the look, completing the Poosh founder’s outfit.

Kourtney hasn’t shied away from sharing pregnancy updates with her fans. In early September, she shared a series of her baby bump on Instagram and commented, “Pregnancy is so empowering.”

Her stepdaughter Alabama Barker replied to the photo, “Hot mama!”

Another Instagram user commented on the photo, “SHE is chic & fierce 🔥🖤🔥”

Kourtney’s Instagram post followed having “urgent fetal surgery” earlier in September.

A source told People that Kourtney, 44, “was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery.”

“She didn’t want to talk about what was going on. She is doing okay now,” the insider continued. “She is still resting at home with Travis.”

Hopefully, Kourtney’s next baby-related update will include the safe delivery of her son. For now, fans are soaking up all the baby bump content they can get.