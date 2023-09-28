Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureCelebs

Kourtney Kardashian Bares Baby Bump In Crop Top And Miniskirt In New Revealing Ad

By Molly Rapp
September 28, 2023 | 4:14 p.m. CDT

Kourtney Kardashian, the soon-to-be mother of 4 children, showcased her baby bump in a high-fashion photoshoot.

Earlier this June, Kourtney Kardashian recreated a music video scene from her husband Travis Barker’s band, Blink-182. At a Blink-182 concert, Kourtney held up a sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant.” As fans of the band may recall, a woman in the band’s music video for the hit song, “All The Small Things,” did the same thing.

@kourtneykardash / Instagram

Immediately after Kourtney held up the sign, Barker jumped off stage to give his wife a hug and kiss. Sweet!

On Thursday, Kourtney gave fans a baby bump update, revealing shots from her collaboration with clothing company, bohoo. The affordable clothing collection includes Kardashian-inspired dresses, trousers, tops, and Blink-182 merch.

In the sultry snaps, Kourtney flaunted her bare baby bump while laying against a denim background. Her fourth child is expected to make its grand entrance sometime between October and December 2023.

boohoo

Here, Kourtney is seen sporting her Blink-182 merch from her latest collaboration with boohoo. While the layered trench coat adds polish to the look, the ripped fishnet tights reveal her new Barker-inspired grunge aesthetic.

boohoo

Kourtney’s stacks of silver rings and deep maroon manicured nails accessorize her outfit.

boohoo

In a cozier outfit, Kourtney posed with her baby bump in a black slinky hooded maxi dress. Adding to the outfit, she styled the dress with a puffy jacket. A white bandana adds contrast to the look, completing the Poosh founder’s outfit.

Kourtney hasn’t shied away from sharing pregnancy updates with her fans. In early September, she shared a series of her baby bump on Instagram and commented, “Pregnancy is so empowering.”

@kourtneykardash / Instagram

Her stepdaughter Alabama Barker replied to the photo, “Hot mama!”

Another Instagram user commented on the photo, “SHE is chic & fierce 🔥🖤🔥”

Kourtney’s Instagram post followed having “urgent fetal surgery” earlier in September.

A source told People that Kourtney, 44, “was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery.”

“She didn’t want to talk about what was going on. She is doing okay now,” the insider continued. “She is still resting at home with Travis.”

Hopefully, Kourtney’s next baby-related update will include the safe delivery of her son. For now, fans are soaking up all the baby bump content they can get.

  • ©Copyright 2023
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.