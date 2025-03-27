KORN Rocker Hasn’t Spoken to Bandmates Since 2019: Latest Update on Fieldy

Years after he went on “hiatus” from KORN, rocker Fieldy shared an update about his life since leaving the rock band.

Videos by Suggest

During his recent appearance on the YouTube series Basement Talk, Fieldy admitted he hasn’t spoken to his former KORN bandmates since 2019.

“We kind of just both – they’re truckin’,” Fieldy said. “They’re a machine. They’re going. It’s insane. It’s dope that they can keep on going like that.”

He then shared, “It’s cool to see them keep on going, but I need to chill.”

Fieldy had been with the group since 1993. Prior to joining KORN, he was with the group L.A.P.D. Ra Díaz has since stepped in as KORN’s touring bassist.

Fieldy Went ‘On Hiatus’ From KORN in 2021

Although he said he hasn’t spoken to his KORN bandmates, Fieldy has been on “hiatus” since 2021. He announced that year that he was taking a break from KORN due to “personal issues.”

“The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me,” he said, per Loudwire. “It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately, you will not see me on stage with my band.”

He then said he would work “towards getting the bad habits” out of his system. “In the meantime, I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place.”

Fieldy went on to thank those who have supported him and been patient and understanding as he dealt with his personal life woes.

After the announcement, the KORN bandmates offered their “love and support” for their “brother” Fieldy.