KISS’s Gene Simmons Shares Rare Family Photo With Wife Shannon Tweed and Their Kids

Shocking fans around the world, Gene Simmons, noted entrepreneur and the Rock’s reigning king of capitalism, gave a restaurant chain a shout-out… wait for it… for free.

Videos by Suggest

Allegedly.

The legendary KISS bassist claimed a sweet family photo in front of an IHOP he recently posted to Instagram was done out of the goodness of his demonic heart.

The photo features Gene with his wife Shannon Tweed, son Nick, and daughter Sophie, all looking like they just conquered a pancake feast at IHOP. Sitting on a bench and serving up grins, this squad is clearly fueled by syrup and sass.

“We’re going international. @ihop. And no, they did not pay me to post this,” Simmons wrote alongside the fun family snap.

Over on X, the 75-year-old rocker went into more detail about his love for the diner chain. “Our FAV eating spot for 30 years: IHOP. Great service. Delicious food. And, fast!” he wrote.

Fans React to Gene Simmons Revealing His Love for IHOP

Of course, pancake lovers and KISS fans alike flooded Simmon’s comments.

“I love IHOP and love this beautiful picture of this beautiful family,” one very supportive onlooker wrote. “You actually would go to an IHOP? Wow. Cool,” another fan marveled. “I never see people this cool at IHOP,” a third fan opined.

Meanwhile, other fans were floored that Simmons would give a business a free shoutout. Some even joked there might be an “art of the deal” twist lurking behind the scenes.

“You mean you posted it for FREE?” one shocked fan wondered. “Hahahaha glad you posted it for free, and that you’re enjoying sharing with your family, Gene!!!” one onlooker added.

“Kiss Pancakes! I knew it!” yet another fan speculated.

Yet another member of the KISS army couldn’t help but wonder what Simmons might order at the breakfast food Mecca.

“Hey, Gene! So what’s your go-to at IHOP?” they asked.

Well, Gene once claimed he “put ketchup on everything,” so we’d speculate some scrambled eggs slathered in the red stuff, with maybe a stack of pancakes (licking up the syrup afterward, of course).