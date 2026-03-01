Kings of Leon Rocker’s Wife Announces Birth of Baby Girl

A Kings of Leon rocker took “Sex on Fire” to heart, sticking with his muse and welcoming an adorable new baby to the family.

Indeed, Jared Followill, bassist for the emotional pop-rockers, is a father for the third time with his wife, Martha Followill (née Patterson). Matha took to Instagram on Feb. 17 to announce the birth of their new little one, a sweet baby girl.

“Our sweet Magnolia Jean. She came in like a tornado, but she’s the sweetest. We’re all in love with our new baby doll,” wrote next to a cute snapshot of the new little one.

Of course, Kings of Leon fans and high-profile friends alike took to the comments to coo about the new baby.

“Wishing you and the family lots of joy and good sleep! 🫶 Congrats on a beautiful new angel,” one thoughtful fan wrote.

“Loves that blonde-haired baby guurrl! Can’t wait to get my cuddles. Love you, Maggie girl,” pal and reality TV personality Reagan Agee Mason gushed. “She loves her Rea Rea she told me,” Martha shot back.

“Dreamy, heavenly, biscuit toot from the angels on high,” comedian Hugh Howser quipped. “Can’t wait to giggle with Uncle Hugh,” a very game Martha replied.

Jared and Martha Followill Shared Their Previous Children’s Births, Too

Jared and Martha welcomed their second child, Charlotte Ann Followill, on May 3, 2024. The couple shared a series of photos from Martha’s water birth at the time.

“Our new angel ‘Baby Charlie’ (Adeline named her and would NOT budge on it) is here. Vibes are very, very high. Charlotte Ann Followill. 5/3/24,” the Nashville-based musician wrote in part.

The couple’s first child arrived in 2020. Jared announced the birth on social media with a sweet photo of the newborn’s tiny foot, writing, “And then my life began … ”

The musician and his model wife tied the knot back in 2012 after a whirlwind engagement.

Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill and model Martha Patterson pose during a portrait shoot April 29, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Francis Bertrand/Getty Images)

With a trio of daughters now in the band, will they try for a fourth member (and maybe add a little boy-band energy)? Kings of Leon fans will have to wait and see…