King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William Heckled Over Andrew’s Involvement With Epstein

Protesters are publicly calling for King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William to speak out about former Prince Andrew’s infamous ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to multiple reports, the demonstrators from the anti-monarch organization Republic heckled the royal family trio outside Westminster Abbey as they attended the annual Commonwealth Day celebration earlier this week.

The protesters were spotted holding up signs that said “Not my king,” “Ditch the Duchies,” and more. They also had signs featuring photos of Andrew with one of Epstein’s most vocal victims, Virginia Giuffre.

“What do you know?” another sign read.

Graham Smith, a spokesperson for Republic, also issued a statement. “There’s genuine sort of concern about what people knew. That question is being asked, not just by us, but by royalists and royal journalists and commentators. So, I think the heckling is reflecting a much wider mood. I think that’s why it’s cutting through and getting talked about so much.”

The heckling incident comes nearly a month after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The charges were related to his Epstein connections, which occurred while he and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were working royals.

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” Thames Valley police shared in a statement.

Andrew was released from police custody hours after his arrest.

King Charles Has Spoken out About the Allegations Concering His Younger Brother Andrew

Following Andrew’s arrest, King Charles issued a statement about the allegations.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” the King stated. “What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

The monarch further noted, “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not publicly addressed the situation.