King Charles III Still Alive Following False Reports of His Death, Buckingham Palace Confirms

Clearing the air of any confusion, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III is still alive despite a recent report that he passed away.

According to the New York Post, the Palace released a statement about the King just after Russian media reported that the monarch died. The Russian statement reads, “The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.”

Buckingham Palace issued a statement to the Russia state-run TASS news agency declaring that the claims about King Charles III’s death are false. “We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business,” the statement reads.

The latest death hoax comes a little a month after Buckingham Palace announced that the King was undergoing cancer treatment.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement read. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Buckingham Palace also stated that the King is grateful to his medical team for their “swift” intervention. This was made possible through his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Buckingham Palace further pointed out that the King decided to share his diagnosis to prevent any health speculation.

The Public Continues to Remain Concerned For King Charles III’s Daughter-in-Law Kate Middleton

Meanwhile, the public continues to speak out in concern over King Charles III’s daughter-in-law Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery in mid-January and has continued to remain out of the spotlight.

The worries escalated when Middleton posted a photo of her with her three children. Media outlets from around the world called out the image, claiming it was heavily edited. Middleton confirmed that she was the one who edited the pic.

Since then, Middleton has been spotted in vehicles but not walking around. Reports came in on Monday that she had visited the Windsor Farm Shop. It is a mile from her and Prince William’s Adelaide Cottage.

However, experts are now skeptical about the supposed visit. No pictures were taken. Royal broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the move to not photograph the Princess’ visit triggers a “further sense of mistrust.”

“I believe it is more than possible that the Princess of Wales was spotted on a short trip,” Chard explained. “However the lack of definite updates is extremely unusual, and I can see that this is adding fuel to the conspiracy theorists’ fire and triggering a further sense of mistrust with the court of public opinion.”