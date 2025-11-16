kimberly-guilfoyle-makes-rare-comment-about-her-marriage-with-ex-husband-gavin-newsom

Although it has been nearly 20 years since she and Gavin Newsom ended their marriage, Kimberly Guilfoyle seemingly complimented her ex in a recent interview.

While speaking to Greek station ANT 1, Guilfoyle brought up her split with Newsom, noting that just because the relationship ended, it doesn’t mean she and her ex can’t remain friendly.

The new US Ambassador to Greece also stated that she has a great relationship with Newsom, even though he has become a key critic of President Trump.

Guilfoyle and Newsom were married from 2001 to 2006. They cited the strain of bicoastal marriage as the reason for the split. They don’t share any children.

Along with discussing where she stands with Gavin Newsom, Kimberly Guilfoyle also spoke about her second ex-husband, Eric Villency, with whom she shares her only child, son Ronan.

“I have a wonderful relationship with Eric Villency, the father of my son Ronan,” she said. “It’s a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship.”

They married shortly after Guilfoyle’s divorce from Newsom was finalized. However, the marriage was short-lived, with the divorce in 2009.

“What people need to understand about me is that I don’t give up,” Guilfoyle explained. “I will stay with you. I will be loyal.”

She further pointed out, “I will always be here, you can count on me.”

While she was open about discussing her relationships with Gavin Newsom and Eric Villency, Kimberly Guilfoyle did not discuss her relationship with ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr.

The former Fox News host and the President’s son were first romantically linked in 2018. They quietly got engaged in 2020. However, they broke things off in late 2024.

Trump has since moved on to date socialite Bettina Anderson.

Gavin Newsom Allegedly Turned to His Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle For Political Rebranding

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gavin Newsom previously consulted his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to help with his political rebranding.

Sources stated that Newsom’s ex-wife and loyal MAGA supporter helped secure various interviews with right-wingers for his This Is Gavin Newsom podcast.

“Gavin has had a decent professional connection — or maybe transactional is the word — with Kimberly before she started dating Donald Trump Jr.,” one source said. “He wasn’t fazed by her political transformation, and he’d talk to her every once in a while. As far as I know, there wasn’t a year that they didn’t talk.”

Guilfoyle previously spoke about Newsom’s podcast, warning Fox News host Jesse Waters that the Democrats were using California’s Governor to appeal to centrist voters.

“They can’t go any further left,” she explained about the Democrat party. “They have to go all the way to the middle, and Gavin Newsom is how they’re floating it.”

She then added, “So he hosts this podcast… He establishes relevancy for himself beyond 2026 when he terms out. He has this platform, and he’s going to use it as a marketing tool to help leverage him into the White House.”