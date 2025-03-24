Kim Kardashian Is ‘Worried’ About How Kanye West’s Social Media Meltdowns Impact Their Children

As her ex, Kanye West, continues to make headlines over his social media meltdowns, Kim Kardashian is allegedly worried about how the online rants are impacting the former spouses’ children.

Videos by Suggest

Multiple sources told TMZ that the reality TV star is “devastated” over the situation and worried about West’s actions. The insiders stated that her number one will always be her and the rapper-turned-fashion-designer’s children North, Saint, Chicago, and Pslam’s well-being.

The sources further revealed that Kim Kardashian has been protecting the four children from anything that will impact their views or relationships with Kanye West, despite her ex’s attacks on her.

West previously referred to Kardashian as a “sex trafficker” and a “sex worker” during an online rant. The accusations surfaced after Kardashian had an emergency court hearing, where she pulled the plug on the ex-couple’s eldest child, North, visiting West after security guards told her that Andrew and Tristan Tate would be at the same location.

West grew angry towards Kardashian after they both sat down with their attorneys and a mediator. They discussed North’s involvement in West’s single “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” which featured Sean “Diddy” Combs. The Tate brothers were also mentioned in the discussion.

Following the legal sit down, West alleged that Kardashian and her family were sex trafficking children. He cited North’s involvement in a FKA Twigs music video and her TikTok account.

“The Kardashians are sex workers, and they sex traffic all of the Black children they strategically produce. Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker,” Kanye West declared. “I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown I would have expected more from Twigs. It’s f all you N—, my soul is black and watch y’all don’t believe me and just I’m crazy.”

Sources Say Kim Kardashian Is Frustrated She ‘Needs Her Lawyer on Speed Dial’ Because of Kanye West

Meanwhile, a source told People that Kim Kardashian is frustrated about having her lawyer on speed dial.

“When Kanye’s not around, it’s very sad for the kids,” the insider said. “North especially asks to see him. But when he is around, many times it causes frustration and stress for Kim.”

Kardashian also can’t stand when West “acts irrational.” She also just wants him to spend time with their kids in a safe way.

“She finds it ridiculous that she needs her lawyer on speed dial,” they added.