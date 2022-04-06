Why Kim Kardashian’s Latest SKIMS Campaign Feels Like A Step Back For Women

Kim Kardashian recently uploaded a series of photos to Instagram celebrating a new campaign for her shapewear line, SKIMS. The new campaign features a bevy of famous supermodels, including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Alessandra Ambrosio. This is the sort of ad that might have broken the internet in the past, but for some reason, it just feels uninspired. We think we’ve figured out why.

Kim Kardashian’s Lackluster New SKIMS Campaign

When it comes to internet-breaking content, Kim Kardashian is ahead of the curve. As one of the biggest names not only on social media but in the entertainment industry itself, Kardashian is an expert at creating spectacles seemingly from thin air. However, but her latest SKIMS campaign comes as a bit of a disappointment.

This latest campaign from SKIMS features four of the biggest supermodels in history: Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Tyra Banks. Not only were these ladies supermodels, but they also shared a specific career high: they walked the catwalk as Victoria’s Secret Angels. Naturally, these veterans of their field would be the perfect fit for Kardashian’s shapewear company, but it’s almost a campaign that harkens back to days that have long since passed.

Not Leading The Way In Diversity, Inclusion

Nowadays, especially when it comes to celebrity-owned beauty and fashion brands, there’s been an increase of diverse models of reasonably unknown status becoming the face of the brand. Look no further than Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. In her advertisements, promotional material, and on the website itself, Rihanna features models of various body types and skin tones, and also makes it a point to feature models with disabilities.

Kardashian has certainly tried to live up to that example, and in an admirably inclusive move, the website for SKIMS also features a variety of models who have a wide range of skin tones and body shapes. The new “Icons” campaign is a…weird fit, to say the least.

Sure, Tyra Banks is no longer the svelte model she once was, and she’s made a point of being proud of her curves, as she should. Still, it’s a bit jarring to once again see marketing that features so many thin bodies, especially from a brand that went out of its way to be as inclusive as possible. It’s especially ironic since the new line the former Victoria’s Secret Angels are modeling is called the “SKIMS Fits Everybody” collection.

It’s also not such a treat anymore to see photos of world-famous models all together in the age of Instagram. Whenever we want to see a new photo of Heidi Klum, for example, we just have to head over to her Instagram account where we can scroll to our heart’s content. There’s something to be said about being introduced to new modeling talent through massive campaigns like this. We’re sort of sick of seeing the same faces and thin bodies again and again.

