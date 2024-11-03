Kim Kardashian Pairs Princess Diana’s Cross Pendant With Barely There Gown: See Photos

On Saturday night, Kim Kardashian arrived at the LACMA Art+ Film Gala wearing Princess Diana’s glittering amethyst cross necklace.

The reality star pulled off another striking ensemble as she paired the royal necklace with a plunging white floor-length gown. Kim purchased the enormous necklace back in 2023 at the Sotheby’s annual Royal & Noble auction for nearly $200,000.

(Photo by Monica Schipper via Getty Images)

The necklace is studded with amethysts and diamonds, weighing in at 5.25 carats, according to Page Six. Along with the extravagant jewelry and Gucci gown, Kardashian draped a cream cape over her arms and styled her hair in a sleek, dark bob.

In 1987, Princess Diana first wore the cross necklace at Birthright’s London charity gala. The Princess of Wales also had her signature blond locks styled in an elegant updo.

The Royal Necklace’s Significance

According to Us Weekly, Sotheby’s had shared an Instagram post about the piece at the time of the auction. The necklace was named one of Princess Diana’s “favorite pieces.” The caption read, “Through Attallah’s friendship with Princess Diana. He loaned it to her several times over a number of years.”

In addition to Sotheby’s Instagram post, their head of jewelry Kristian Spofforth spoke a bit more about the significance behind the piece. Spofforth said, “Jewelry owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market. Especially a piece such as The Attallah Cross”

The expert went on, “To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess’s growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewelry choices, at that particular moment in her life.”