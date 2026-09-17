Kim Kardashian Hospitalization and Health Scare Revealed in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 8 Trailer

Kim Kardashian is opening up about a health issue in the latest trailer for The Kardashians.

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The reality star reveals she has been diagnosed with esophagitis in a preview for season 8 of the Hulu series. The trailer shows Kardashian getting her hair and makeup done when she shares the news.

“I have something called esophagitis,” she says.

Someone then brings up Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian, asking, “Your father … isn’t that what he died of?”

“Yeah,” Kardashian replies.

The preview then cuts to Kardashian wearing a hospital gown. In another scene, she appears to be getting wheeled into what looks like a medical procedure or surgery. Kardashian is also shown crying, while her mother, Kris Jenner, becomes emotional.

“I can’t,” Jenner says in the trailer. “It makes me want to cry.”

The trailer does not reveal the severity of Kardashian’s condition or provide details about the procedure shown.

According to the Mayo Clinic, esophagitis is inflammation of the tissue lining the esophagus, the muscular tube that carries food and liquid from the mouth to the stomach. The condition can cause painful or difficult swallowing and chest pain. Without treatment, it can sometimes result in complications that affect the esophagus.

Kardashian’s connection to esophageal health is particularly personal following her father’s death. Robert Kardashian, the family’s patriarch and a prominent attorney, died in 2003 at age 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

His daughters have continued to support awareness and research surrounding the disease. In 2019, Kardashian and several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family helped open the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health in Los Angeles.

Kardashian reflected on the center’s impact during its fifth anniversary in 2024.

“I have friends that I have referred to the Robert G. Kardashian Center, and it has saved their lives,” she shared per PEOPLE. “It makes me proud to hear them be so grateful that they found a place that was dedicated to the one thing that would help them.”

The new season of The Kardashians will give viewers a closer look at Kardashian’s health scare as she navigates the situation with her family.

The trailer leaves questions about what led to her diagnosis and the medical procedure shown, with those details expected to unfold during the upcoming season.