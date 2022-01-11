Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Photos Of Her Kids

Kim Kardashian has been accused of some strange stuff during her career, but this new accusation may take the cake in terms of weird claims. In a photo she shared to Instagram recently, one TikToker pointed out that it appears as though the social media megastar photoshopped a picture of her daughter Chicago West with Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson on an amusement park ride. Did she though?

Weird Flex But Okay

The TikTokers name is @maiachondrialmembrane, and she noted some unique things about the amusement park shot. As reported by PageSix, she says, “When I first looked at it, I instantly knew something was off,” Maia said in a video with more than 1 million “likes” and 11 million views. She goes on to point out that True just doesn’t look like she was in the original shot due to blurriness and other factors.

@maiachondrialmembrane if you’re wondering where i’ve been, ive been preparing content for the launch of my podcast @she/her/liar in the new year. follow for updates!!! ♬ original sound – maia

When looking at the shot, it is hard to argue with that logic. The overall thought is that Kim superimposed True’s face onto Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s body. But again, the burning question here is why would you do that? What does it help achieve?

Insincerity Breeds Contempt

At the end of the day, no one can be really sure if (or why) this was done. A quick look at the comments will show you that 99% of people think this is “shopped,” but no one can honestly figure out why Kim Kardashian would do that, ourselves included.