kiernan-shipka-shows-off-low-key-festival-outfit-at-glastonbury

Making the most of a much-needed break, Kiernan Shipka showed off her low-festival outfit at Glastonbury last week.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent Instagram post, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star sported a black bra, showcasing her toned midsection, paired with gray sweatpants, a black hat, and sunglasses. She also had a jacket wrapped around her waist.

“Glastobaby,” she captioned the post.

The five-day music festival was held from June 25 to June 29 near Pilton, Somerset, England. Among those who performed at this year’s festival were Alanis Morissette, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, John Fogerty, Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, Rod Stewart, and The Script.

Along with Kiernan Shipka, other celebrities who attended this year’s festival included Margot Robbie, Lily Allen, Harry Styles, Idris Elba, and Paul Mescal.

Kiernan Shipka Recently Opened Up About Her Dating Life

During a late 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, Kiernan Shipka opened up about her dating life and how she approaches relationships as a celebrity.

“I’ve always had a healthy relationship with dating,” she explained. “But I’ve spent so much of my life in the public eye in one way or another, I’ve figured out that I need to set a boundary for myself and not talk about it.”

Shipka then said, “I’ve found what works for me right now is figuring out what part of myself and my life I can keep for myself and what I can give the world, and I think drawing those lines has been something I’ve been thinking about more as I get older.”

When asked how she handles celebrity rumor mills, the Mad Men alum said, “Not taking it too seriously is my honest answer. I know what comes with the territory. Being public-facing, there’s going to be discourse about you in multiple different directions.”

“It’s knowing how to not internalize certain things that aren’t going to make your day better,” she added. “It might be something I’ve built up and calloused over time just because I’ve been doing this for 18 and a half years now.”