Kid Rock Slams Media For Reporting on His Plan to Charge Up to $5,000 For Tour Tickets

Controversial rapper Kid Rock is making it clear where he stands by slamming media outlets that reported on his plan to charge up to $5,000 per ticket for his upcoming Freedom 250 tour.

The musician took to social media on Friday to speak out about the reports. “I WILL pray for them, but I know that sooner or later God will cut ‘em down,” he wrote. “The fake liberal media says I’m charging $5,000 for front-row tickets.”

Kid Rock then confirmed that the $5,000 is the price for “first class tickets” to his tour performances. However, that didn’t stop him from unleashing further at the media outlets.

“They know damn well that’s not the full story,” he continued. “Instead of reporting facts or that lawn seats are only 50 bucks or how we are cutting out the scalpers, they twist it for headlines/clicks and to attack me — nothing new here.”

He went on to explain that there are 20 “first class” tickets for each show, priced from $1,000 to $5,000. “Those are extremely limited First Class seats like I explained,” he pointed out. “FOUR tickets per row, first five rows only (5k per seat row 1, 4k row 2, 3k row 3, 2k row 4, 1k row 5) — Again ONLY 4 seats in rows 1 through 5 (20 ‘first class’ seats in venues that hold 15k to 25k people).”

Meanwhile, other reports revealed that the first nine or 10 rows of Kid Rock’s upcoming tour are priced at $500. Besides being front and center of the performance, no additional VIP perks are being provided to those who purchase the “first class” seats.

Social Media Critics React to Kid Rock’s Tour Ticket Pricing Drama

Not long after Kid Rock made the confusing social media post, critics took to the comment section to clarify the grudge he has against the media.

“Says ‘The fake liberal media says I’m charging $5,000 for front-row tickets.’ Then explains that he is, in fact, charging $5,000 for front-row tickets,” one critic pointed out, adding cry-laughing emojis.

Another critic then wrote they didn’t expect anyone actually to purchase the front row tickets. “i refuse to believe there are 20 ppl total in the country willing to pay $5k for this line up let alone 20 ppl at each stop.”

A fellow observer noted they had to read the post multiple times to understand what Kid Rock was clarifying. “I literally had to read that three times to confirm he was charging $5,000 for front row.”