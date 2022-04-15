Khloe Kardashian Facing Backlash Over How She Coddles Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian faced some odd backlash following her appearance at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians alongside her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. The 37-year-old mom of one was accused by some fans of being “ridiculous” for holding her daughter so often. Khloe has since responded to the critics with a strong message that has moms on social media cheering her on.

Khloe Kardashian Criticized Over Parenting

Celebrities are often the subject of backlash for what they say and how they behave in public. Celebrity mothers, in particular, are under even more scrutiny as anything they do, or don’t do, is somehow connected back to their status as a mother. If they go out to eat, they get questions like “Where are the kids?” Even when they’re attentive and affectionate mothers like Khloe Kardashian, there can be social media pushback against them.

At the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe walked the red carpet alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, and she brought her daughter True along as well. In photos, Khloe could be seen carrying her 4-year-old daughter on her hip, a very familiar pose. Khloe, who struggled with fertility issues during her previous marriage to NBA star Lamar Odom, often posts photos of herself and her daughter where she’s holding the little girl.

True Is Truly A Mama’s Girl

Clearly, Khloe loves holding her little girl, but some on social media felt the need to comment on the sweet habit, and they weren’t very nice about it. One Twitter user went as far as to call True “grown” and that Khloe was “ridiculous” for still holding her like she’s a baby.

Negative Nellies Could Help But Spread Negativity

Idk why Khloe still holding true grown ass lmao she look ridiculous 😒 — Authentic🍀 (@niaralarei) April 9, 2022

We’re not sure if it was this exact tweet that Khloe responded to on Twitter, but she came out swinging after she became aware of the criticism lobbed against her. She explained that she’d hold her daughter as long as she physically could and also explained that preschool-aged kids like True could be easily overwhelmed by the red carpet, so it was more of a way to comfort her young daughter than anything else.

For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 8, 2022

Despite her well-explained stance on the issue, Khloe still received further criticism from some on social media, including one Twitter user who wrote, in part, “Lets get this right! It’s about Khloe always holding True regardless if they are outside or inside her house. She does not want True2 grow up she wants her 2b totally dependent,” which is a fairly inflammatory statement to make about a woman you’ve never met before.

With all the hate coming her way, it’s important to highlight the hundreds of other responses to Khloe Kardashian’s defense of her parenting. “If my 33 year old son was home I’d damn sure be holding him! He’s been a continent away for 6 years,” one woman tweeted. “There is no such thing as holding your baby too much. Do it forever,” another supporter added. It’s good to know that even in the face of relentless negativity, there are still some people out there willing to share a little positive energy.

