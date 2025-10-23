Kevin Gates’ Ex Demands Massive Sum in Child and Spousal Support

Rapper Kevin Gates’ estranged wife is demanding tens of thousands of dollars in child and spousal support.

According to legal documents TMZ obtained on Wednesday, Dreka Gates alleges her ex-husband stopped making payments for basic needs, including their children’s private school tuition and property taxes for their Mississippi farm. She also provided proof that their home is in foreclosure due to a $7 million IRS levy for unpaid taxes.

She is now seeking $27,193 per month in child support and $46,274 per month in spousal support.

Kevin and Dreka Gates were together for nine years before their official split. The couple has two children, Islah (12) and Khaza (11). Along with requesting child and spousal support, Dreka is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the children.

She seeks to be designated as the primary caretaker for their children, as they have been in her care 95% of the time since 2023. While requesting spousal support for herself, Dreka has also asked the judge to deny Kevin’s request for spousal support.

Kevin Gates Reportedly Claims He Was Never Legally Married to Dreka

According to the documents, Kevin has defended himself by claiming the two were never legally married, a stance Dreka describes as a “factually baseless position.”

She maintains they were married in October 2015, after a long relationship. Dreka Gates filed for divorce in July, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to The Blast, the estranged couple reportedly met in 2003, their relationship strengthened by a shared drive for hard work. Dreka remembered meeting Gates as a young rapper writing in his grandmother’s house, where he shared his musical aspirations.

Dreka Gates made a name for herself as a businesswoman in 2010 when she co-founded the Bread Winner Association record label with her estranged husband.

She has appeared in the rapper’s music videos for “Breakfast” and “Power.” Beyond her work in music, Dreka founded a cannabis shop called BE Provisions and a skincare company focused on body wellness.