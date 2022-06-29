Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick Show Off Dance Moves In ‘Footloose’ Insta Video

Kevin Bacon still has the moves, which isn’t so surprising, but his wife Kyra Sedgwick’s dancing skills sure were! The beloved Hollywood duo showed off some fancy footwork on Instagram and although his days dancing on Footloose are in the past, it’s clear that Bacon could hold his own if he were asked to appear in a sequel!

It’s been a few years (who’s counting) since he starred in Footloose, but Kevin Bacon still has those dancing skills that made all the girls swoon. These days, apparently, he saves all that swagger for his wife Kyra Sedgwick. He recently posted an Instagram video of himself and his actress wife busting a move and clearly he has no problems sweeping her off her feet after over 30 years of marriage and two children.

Now, some time has passed since the role that catapulted him to superstardom, so Bacon was a little rusty on his moves when he swung Sedgwick up in an impressive horizontal hold. Despite the slight tremor that ran through him, Bacon’s stance stayed steady as he held Sedgwick up by her waist and a leg. He then made a quick release, causing Sedgwick to flip slightly in front of him in a move we can’t help but be impressed by.

Sedgwick Deserves A Round Of Applause

Perhaps most impressive of all was Sedgwick. You have to have a lot of trust in someone to not only let them pick you up, but to flip you around. Sedgwick did both and her smile didn’t drop the entire time.

After the flip, there’s a cut in the video before you see Bacon and Sedgwick, both upright this time, high-fiving each other. Who knows how long it took them to get that move just right. The two definitely deserve a round of self-congratulations.

It’s fun to see a couple genuinely enjoying spending time together, especially after being married for so many years. No wonder they often work together, sometimes accompanied by one of their talented children. Sedgwick and Bacon are one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood for a reason.

