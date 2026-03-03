kesha-slams-trump-white-house-for-using-her-music-without-permission

Making it clear where she stands, popstar Kesha slammed President Trump and the White House for unauthorized use of her single “Blow.”

The singer took to her social media account to address the Trump administration using her song for a video “to incite violence and war.” The song played over the clip of fighting jets in the sky, with the caption “Lethality.”

“Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane,” Kesha stated. “I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind.”

She further wrote, “Love always trumps hate. Please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for.”

Kesha finished the post with a dig at Trump’s name appearing in the Epstein Files. “Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the files over a million times.”

The video was first posted weeks before the U.S. and Israeli military launched Operation Epic Fury on Iran.

Kesha is the latest artist to speak out against Trump and the White House for using their music. Other artists who have also spoken out include Celine Dion, White Stripes, Foo Fighters, Kenny Loggins, and Olivia Rodrigo.

White House Director of Communications Reacts to Kesha’s Statement

Not long after Kesha spoke out about the unauthorized use of her song, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung had some thoughts of his own about the situation.

“All these ‘singers’ keep falling for this,” Cheung wrote. “This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re b—-ing about.”

Using Trump’s catchphrase, Cheung added, “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The reaction didn’t seem to go the way Cheung expected, with critics quickly calling him out for his comments.

“This is an illegal use of copyrighted material,” one critic wrote. “You enjoy the theft? You enjoy the casual disregard of others and the violation of their rights and the law? He won’t stick to people you dislike, you know. They’ll come for you in the end, too.”

Another added, “They’re not ‘falling for’ anything. They’re letting your flatulent boss know he’s defiling their work by using it without permission. Use Greenwood’s 1 song over & over. George Harrison, the Stones, Petty, Prince, Springsteen, Neil, Elton, Pavarotti, Aerosmith, Radiohead, etc. NO!”

Kesha responded with, “Stop using my music, perverts,” and tagged the White House.