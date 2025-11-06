kenny-chesney-just-received-a-massive-honor.

Kenny Chesney just received a major honor in Music City, joining the pantheon of country music legends like Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and Johnny Cash.

On October 19, the “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” singer was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame along with the late June Carter Cash and producer Tony Brown in the hall’s 2025 class.

For nearly three hours, the three inductees were celebrated with speeches, songs, and ovations at the invitation-only ceremony in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s intimate CMA Theater.

Congratulations to Tony Brown, the family of @JuneCarterMusic, and @KennyChesney on the artists’ inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame—country music's highest honor. Stay tuned for more highlights from the evening. pic.twitter.com/MAsftYRzKk — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) October 20, 2025

Chesney was sure to give a hat tip to his parents during his 15-minute acceptance speech at the ceremony.

“It’s really a gift,” Chesney said, per PEOPLE, “to be 57 years old and get inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and be sitting beside your mother and father.”

He also thanked family, friends, colleagues, and mentors for their support.

“This dream has allowed me to chase the sun in a bus down the highways. It has allowed me to sit on the bow of boats and chase the sun in the islands,” Chesney said, referencing his “No Shoes Nation” fan community. “But it has also allowed me to bring a lot of friends with me.”

Kenny Chesney Concluded His Speech By Quoting Lyrics From One of His Hits…

Chesney concluded his speech by quoting lyrics from “I Didn’t Get Here Alone,” a song he co-wrote that appeared as a bonus track on his 2010 album, Hemingway’s Whiskey:” “To everyone who helped pave my way / if it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t be here today / To all my friends, the girls, the broken hearts, all the critics, cynics and doubters / Y’all know who you are” — Chesney recited those words with a laugh — “because I didn’t get here alone / This road’s just too rough and long / I might be the one the spotlight’s on, but I didn’t get here alone.”

Honoree Kenny Chesney at the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Earlier, Chesney was officially inducted by fellow Hall of Fame member and record executive Joe Galante. Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, and Eric Church, all former tour mates of Chesney’s, performed in his honor.