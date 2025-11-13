kelsea-ballerini-is-back-with-her-ex

Weeks after Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes called it quits after nearly three years, the couple has seemingly rekindled their romance.

Sources close to the situation told Us Weekly that the country singer and Outer Banks star had overcome recent issues in their relationship. “Kelsea and Chase are giving their relationship another try,” the insider shared. “There’s still a lot of love there, so they fell back into it very naturally.”

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes reunited earlier this month and were spotted at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

Speaking about meeting Stokes, Gemma Kennedy said, “He was very nice. We had a wee chat about how he was having a holiday in Scotland before going to Croatia to film the final season of Outer Banks.”

Kennedy also said that Ballerini and Stokes seemed “really happy and smiley” while referring to them as “the sweetest people.”

“They were very much loved-up and holding hands at the bar,” she pointed out.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Went Through a ‘Hard Split’

Separate sources revealed that the couple had broken up in September.

“It was a hard split,” one insider shared. “They had been arguing a lot recently, and their communication wasn’t great in the last month. They were both traveling so much and tryring to juggle everything, and the arguments piled up.”

The source further pointed out that Ballerini had “initiated” the breakup conversation. She and Stoke were notably “mature” about the situation.

“There is still a lot of love between them,” the insider pointed out. “Although it’s been a few years, Kelsea is still coming out of a divorce and figuring out what she really wants, and she’s not in a place where she’s going to just settle.”

The source also said, “Chase understood that, but in the end, they realized they weren’t aligning the way they hoped.”

Kelsea Ballerini was first romantically linked to Chase Stokes in January 2023, less than a year after she and fellow country singer Morgan Evans ended their marriage.

Ballerini first spoke about the relationship while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February 2023. “[My manager] was like, ‘You know who’s really cute, like, when you’re ready? Chase.’ I was like, ‘You’re so right,’” she recalled. “His handle is ‘@hichasestokes,’ and I just said, ‘Hi, Chase Stokes.’”