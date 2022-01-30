Who is Kelly Stafford, Matt Stafford’s Podcaster Wife And Brain Tumor-Survivor

Matt Stafford is the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, earning awards and breaking records for his prowess on the football field. However, many don’t know about his personal life, including wife Kelly and their four daughters. So, who is Kelly Stafford?

Surviving A Brain Tumor

The couple met at the University of Georgia, where Matt played football and Kelly was a cheerleader. They’ve been together ever since, tying the knot in 2015. Matt and Kelly share four daughters together: twins Chandler and Sawyer, along with Hunter, and Tyler.

Despite their seemingly fairy tale life, it hasn’t all been easy for the couple. In April of 2019, Kelly stated that she had a brain tumor and would undergo surgery. She had been suffering severe bouts of vertigo, leading her to get an MRI. The scan revealed she had a benign tumor on her cranial nerves.

After the operation, Kelly had to relearn how to walk. She also experienced difficulties with loud noises, due to the fact that her hearing in one ear is partially damaged. In an October 2019 essay she wrote for ESPN, she stated, “It has gotten a lot better lately, but I still have some bad days.”

Kelly praised her husband as well, writing, “Matthew was incredible during the whole process. He was literally by my side at every step. I had exercises I needed to do — some of them were seemingly simple, like shaking my head left and right, and Matthew helped me through all of it.”

She has since made a full recovery. In 2021, she shared a throwback post on Instagram of herself after waking up from the surgery. “Today celebrating the clean 2 year scan and all the new adventures my family and I are going to have in this next year!” she captioned the post.

Kelly’s Podcast and ‘Pretzel-Gate’

In addition to being a mom, Kelly also has her own podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.” On the show, she discusses her and Matthew’s personal life and addresses some of her own controversies.

In 2021, Kelly got heat for tossing a piece of a soft pretzel at a fan who was heckling her husband at the Rams-49ers game. She apologized for her actions, saying there was “zero excuse,” but also explained why game days make her more emotional than normal.

“Listen, football and going to games, it’s fun, and in the end too, both sides need to be held accountable for what they do, and for my family and myself, this isn’t just a fun Sunday or a fun Monday, this is my husband’s livelihood, our family’s livelihood,” she said.

“This is also nerve-wracking because anything can happen at any given moment on that field, which terrifies me,” she continued. “My anxiety is always high and so when I’m getting heckled at, or when I’m hearing all these things, yeah, I lose my cool and I did.”

